“Independence must be guaranteed”

Publication: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 6:03 PM

The European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, expressed concern within the Joint Commission for the EU about “certain threats” which, he said, are in Spain, “in particular linked to the CGPJ”. In this regard, he recalled that the members have not yet been appointed and said it was very important “to ensure that it is not seen as susceptible to politicization”.

“We must ensure that independence remains and is not compromised. The Council of Europe recommends that at least half of the members be elected by their peers,” insisted the Commissioner. Thus, he indicated that the Commission “will follow closely” this question and showed the will of this body “to participate and to collaborate with the Spanish government to find a solution”.

Meanwhile, tension continues in Congress. The PSOE again insisted that there was an agreement to unblock the renewal of the judiciary. Adriana Lastra, Socialist spokeswoman in Congress, said that “the agreement exists, there is an agreement”. Government spokeswoman María Jesús Montero also clarified that “there is an agreement with the PP only until it is decided to execute it”.

But the PP seems that it continues to mark red lines so that I know this agreement that the Socialists already take for granted: that the prisoners of the “trials” are not pardoned and that Podemos does not enter “the equation “. “Far from advancing in the negotiations, the parties which support the government complicate them every day,” said Cuca Gamarra, parliamentary spokesperson for the PP. From the PSOE, they ask the opposition to “keep their word” and ensure that if the PP does not announce or assume this agreement, it is for “political reasons”.

For its part, United We see that it is “inconceivable” that the coalition government does not participate in the renewal of the CGPJ “because the PP wants to veto Podemos”. This was indicated by Pablo Echenique, parliamentary spokesperson for the violet formation, who also assured that “there is no agreement between the coalition government and the PP”, and that “he does not know “if there is one between the PSOE and the opposition.