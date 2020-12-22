India America 2020: India-America relations in 2020: India and United States relations in 2020

Washington

The year 2020 has proved to be a milestone in terms of Indo-American relations. During US President Donald Trump’s visit to India this year, the two countries promoted a “Comprehensive Comprehensive Strategic Partnership”. In the same year, the two countries gave their relations unprecedented scale and momentum despite the domestic political stalemate caused by the Kovid-19 epidemic and the presidential election here.

2 + 2 discussions are important

Ahead of the November 3 presidential election in the United States, the two countries held a “ 2 + 2 ” ministerial dialogue in Delhi in which Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo and United States Defense Minister Mark Esper, while that Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh participated, demonstrating the relationship between the two countries. India is the second country with which 2 + 2 talks have taken place. This dialogue has become a major mechanism for discussing questions of depth and comprehensiveness of the relationship.

Trump visits in February

A senior Trump administration official said, “President Trump’s historic visit to India has contributed significantly to deepening bilateral relations, and President Trump and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi’s decision to promote a Wider global strategic partnership relationship will make the relationship stronger. The official said: “Our democratic foundations and mutual interests have helped to rebuild the world economy after Kovid-19 and to diversify the global supply chain and to maintain the independence and openness of the Indo-Pacific region. , enabling the US-Indian partnership.The commitment to further strengthen will remain.

Defense relations will be stronger

A significant “Beka” agreement was reached between India and the United States, which led the two countries to further deepen their defense relations. In the United States, Rajdut Taranjit Singh Sandhu of India said: “Indo-American relations have been a source of strength amid the global epidemic.” From preparing vaccines to protecting the Indo-Pacific, the two countries have worked together to strengthen and deepen the strategic partnership in 2020.

In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the American business community through the US-India Business Council and the US-India Strategy and Partnership Forum. The two countries also held meetings of the Strategic Energy Partnership and the Indo-American CEO Forum, aimed at promoting bilateral trade relations.