India and Britain Quarantine Rules: Travel Rules from Britain to United Arab Emirates to India for Pakistan Amber List Quarantine in Red List

London

There is good news for Indians going to Britain. Boris Johnson’s government changed Kovid-19’s travel restrictions, removing India from the “Red” list and placing it on the “Amber” list. Under this, passengers from India who have received all doses of the corona virus vaccine will no longer need to stay in hotel isolation for 10 days. At the same time, Pakistan is still included in the red list, which means that its passengers will have to pay a high amount for the quarantine.

Under the UK’s “traffic light system” for international travel, people from countries on the “amber” list are to remain in isolation at home for 10 days.

What are the rules of the amber list?

By national law, travelers from countries on the “Amber” list must take a COVID-19 test three days before departure and “book” two COVID-19 tests before arriving in England and ‘get here. Form ‘must be completed. At the same time, the passenger must remain isolated at his home or any other place for 10 days.

People under 18 in the UK or those who have been fully vaccinated in the UK, or who have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the EU and the US do not need to be isolated for 10 days.

Relief for which countries?

The UK Transport Minister tweeted: “UAE, Qatar, India and Bahrain have been removed from the ‘Red’ list and placed in the ‘Amber’ list. All these changes will come into effect from 4 am on August 8. However, we must always be careful. Opening more destinations for people looking to connect with families, friends and businesses around the world is great news, thanks to our campaign successful home vaccination.

Pakistan still on the red list

At the same time, Pakistan has raised questions about India getting off the Red List and getting stuck there itself. Pakistani journalist Murtaza Ali Shah tweeted that the price of a 10-day hotel quarantine has dropped from £ 1,750 to £ 2,285. He wrote: “India, where the Delta variant originated from, was sent to the amber list. Bad news for thousands of Pakistani families and individuals. The UK has not released data for this decision.