India at CSC New Year: India will be part of UN Security Council from today, hope of the world, China will rise to the challenge – India becomes non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the New Year 2021

New York

The start of 2021 will be very special for India in many ways. From January 1, India is expected to once again become a temporary member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). In the year 2020, the way India faced China’s challenge over the Himalayas, the eyes of the world are on India. China, which has troubled many countries with its aggression, had tried to raise the Kashmir issue by supporting Pakistan in the UNSC. In such a situation, this two-year membership can prove to be a great opportunity for India.

China has strengthened its position

China has significantly strengthened its position at the United Nations. Not only has it increased its contribution to the budget, but its officials have reached the highest positions in many of its organizations. In such a situation, the timing of India’s accession to the UNSC becomes even more important. India will have to capitalize very carefully on this opportunity to confront China, which has become a major threat along with its neighbors. India, which has made difficult decisions against China economically, will also need to show the same attitude on the international stage.

Dragon with pakistan

India must keep its strategic and political interests at the center of decisions relating to the Council. China has tried to help Pakistan by raising the Kashmir issue against India, but India may also target its dictatorial measures against Hong Kong and Taiwan. Although India abstained from voting on important issues, experts believe that this strategy will not be used for long.

Important issues for India

India’s temporary membership will strengthen India’s position on issues such as cross-border terrorism, terrorist financing, money laundering, Kashmir. India will sit on the board, along with Norway, Kenya, Ireland and Mexico, with five permanent members China, France, Russia, Great Britain and the United States and temporary members Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent, Tunisia and Vietnam. India will assume responsibility for the post of chairman of the mighty council of 15 nations in August 2021. Each member country takes turns chairing the council for one month.

What is the United Nations Security Council?

The United Nations Security Council is one of the 6 main organs of the United Nations. Its main task is to ensure peace and security in the world, besides adding new members to the United Nations and changes to its charter are also part of the work of the Security Council. This council also sends peace missions to countries around the world and if military action is needed in any part of the world, the Security Council also implements it by resolution.

