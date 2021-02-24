India Bangladesh Relations Latest News: Indian Air Force Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria Visit To Bangladesh Objective All latest updates and angle from China: Reason for Indian Air Chief RKS ‘visit Bhadauria in Bangladesh and relations with China in the Indian Ocean

Strong points:

India, United States pay four-day visit to Bangladesh to try to cut China off in Indian Ocean: Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria. US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken speaks with his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Moman

India and the United States began to cultivate Bangladesh together to reduce China’s growing military influence in the Indian Ocean. While the head of the Indian Air Force RKS Bhadoria visited Dhaka on the one hand, on the other hand, the US Secretary of State had a telephone conversation with his Bangladeshi counterpart. India and the United States are wary of China’s hyperactivity in Asia, especially in the Indian Ocean region. China is also trying to build a road to Bangladesh through Myanmar’s military government to strengthen its presence.

India to supply arms to Bangladesh

Indian Air Force Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria arrived in Bangladesh on Monday for a four-day visit. Meanwhile, Bhadoria also plans to meet with senior officers from the Bangladesh Air Force. He will also visit the main air bases in Bangladesh. Explain that Air Chief Marshal Christuzumzam Serniabat arrived in India during Arrow India -2021. He also flew on an Indian Tejas plane. Bhadauria can also talk about national exports of defense equipment during his tour.

The US Secretary of State also called Bangladesh

US Secretary of State Antoine Blinken discussed ways to deepen economic, defense and counterterrorism cooperation with his Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Moman, and the two leaders together faced challenges in South Asia and the great Indo-Pacific region. Blinken had a phone conversation with Moman on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the two discussed the current stalemate in Myanmar, the permanent solution to the Rohingya refugee crisis, and the need to respect labor and human rights. Foreign Ministry spokesman Ned Price said in a statement that Blinken and Moman also discussed economic measures, the fight against terrorism and ways to work together to deepen defense cooperation and tackle common challenges such as climate change.

Bangladesh’s proximity to China is increasing

Bangladesh’s tone changed a bit after Sheikh Hasina became Prime Minister again. Now he is interested in Infra projects in China. Bangladesh awarded the contract for the Sylhet airport terminal to the Chinese company last year. While Sylhet is adjacent to the northeastern border of India and is considered a sensitive area. With its help, China planned to monitor the entire northeastern region of India.

After Nepal, China is now ready for Bangladesh, preparing to surround India

China wants to make its presence in the Bay of Bengal

China wants to make its presence in the Bay of Bengal to surround India. This is why the military coup in Myanmar has been criticized by the whole world, but China has favored the Myanmar army at every step. He vetoed a resolution criticizing the Myanmar military at the UN Security Council and the Human Rights Council. Aung Sang Suu Kyi’s government did not approve of China’s plans, affecting China’s dream of reaching Bangladesh.

Air force chief visited Bangladesh to exhibit dragon tricks on another near India

China invested $ 26 billion in Bangladesh

Significantly, China has invested $ 26 billion in Bangladesh, while pledging to invest $ 38 billion. With this, Bangladesh joined the countries where China has invested the most in infrastructure. Bangladesh imports around $ 15 billion from China. While the price of goods exported from Bangladesh to China is much lower than that of imports.

US signs action to save Bangladesh from China’s move, signs open-air treaty

China made 97% of Bangladesh products tax exempt

China, which plays economic diplomacy with India’s neighbors, has announced the removal of the tax on 97% of Bangladesh products. This huge announcement from China was described by diplomats in Gadgad Bangladesh as a milestone in Beijing-Dhaka relations. Bangladesh’s foreign ministry said 97 percent of commodities, including fisheries and leather products, have been exempt from Chinese tariffs.