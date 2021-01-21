India China Arunachal Pradesh: Chinese army above village of Arunachal, said – construction is normal in our own area – construction in “ our own area ” general activity China told the news of the construction of a village in Arunachal

Photo of the construction of a Chinese village in Arunachal Pradesh, China said: “Construction in its region,” said China has not given recognition to Arunachal since the construction in Beijing.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has asserted that China’s development and construction activities “beyond its own territory” are beyond normal and beyond guilt. The ministry said this in response to news of a new Chinese village in Arunachal Pradesh. China refers to Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, while India has always maintained that Arunachal is an integral and unbroken part of it.

‘This is our region’

Responding to a question at a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, “China’s position on the Janganan region (southern Tibet) is clear and stable. . We never recognized the so-called Arunachal Pradesh. Chunying said China’s development and construction activities are common “in our own region.” He said: “It is beyond all accusation because it is our region”.

Photos have been revealed

A few days ago, it was reported that China, which was under strain after a bitter defeat in the Doklam conflict, had established a village about 4.5 km inside the Indian border in Arunachal. Pradesh. The area is located in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. After seeing the satellite image of this Chinese village, the images inside went viral on social media.

Three new villages set up on the Chinese border

101 home construction news

We see in these photos that wide roads and multi-story buildings were built in the Chinese village. It is said that around 101 houses were built in the Chinese village. Chinese were installed in these houses. A Chinese flag was also placed on the houses. Behind this new Dragon trick, a devious plan of the Chinese president is emerging, under which 600 villages are being created.

India keeps an eye

India reacted strongly to this, saying on Monday that the country continuously monitors all activities affecting its security and takes the necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. New Delhi’s Foreign Ministry said India has stepped up construction of infrastructure, including roads and bridges, to improve the living conditions of its citizens in border areas.

There have been reports of a new Chinese village being established in Arunachal Pradesh at a time when there has been a military standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh for more than eight months. Even after several rounds of military and diplomatic talks between the two countries, there has yet to be a solution to the stalemate.