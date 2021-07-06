India-China border: China’s air defense surveillance is modernized along the Indian border – Missiles, radars, fighter planes … China is building 35 “air forts” from Ladakh to Arunachal

Strong points:

China has prepared air defense “forts” on the Indian border from Aksai Chin to Arunachal. This includes radars, missiles and early warning systems.

Amid the continuing tension in Ladakh, China has prepared large-scale air defense “forts” on the Indian border from Aksai Chin to Arunachal Pradesh. It is clearly visible in the last satellite image that the dragon’s intention on the border with India is not right. The air defense network that China has prepared from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh includes advanced radars, surface-to-air missiles and early warning systems.

The satellite image released by open-source intelligence analyst Detresfa clearly shows that China has prepared to compete with India in around 35 locations. Some of these bases in the air defense network are old, and many new ones have been built. China built most of the new military bases after the Doklam conflict. China has deployed killer surface-to-air missiles along the border of Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh.

China has deployed killer missiles on Indian border

The hangar wall is being made thicker than three meters.

Based on these latest satellite images, defense experts say China has taken a comprehensive and aggressive stance on the border with India. He warned the Indian Air Force about China’s preparedness. According to sources, China is building better infrastructure at its air base near the LAC. It is building new hangars for its fighter jets and is also improving the lighting systems. China is preparing closed hangars on all sides of its air base in which China can ensure the safety of its fighter jets.

The hangar wall is over three meters thick and the hangar doors are made of solid, one-piece sheet steel. These are prepared in such a way that the bombs of 300 to 500 kg, the bombs penetrating the ground, do not damage the fighter plane that is in the hangar. China is also installing a new lighting system at Skardu Air Base in Pakistan. So that flight operations can continue 24 hours a day, in all weather conditions.

China has deployed 50,000 troops to Ladakh border

China has increased the mobilization of its troops at the border amid tension in Ladakh. This is the reason why India also had to deploy 50,000 troops under the mirror deployment policy. This deployment of troops on the Indo-Chinese border is described as the greatest military tension of the decade. Since the Galwan violence in June last year, the armies of both countries have stood at the border with full preparation.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, China this time deployed 15,000 more troops than the number deployed during the Galwan violence. According to Indian intelligence and military officials, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has gradually increased its military presence to more than 50,000 in recent months. The two countries have developed extensive infrastructure in the border area amid tensions. This includes secluded cabins and tents that soldiers can stay in during the winter. Most of the military construction between India and China was carried out in eastern Ladakh. Here, the armies of India and China are still stationed face to face at Gogra-Hotspring, Depsang, and Doklam.