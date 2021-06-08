India-China border: deadlock India-China Ladakh Latest updates: tension on India-China border persists Armies of both countries have deployed new weapons

Beijing

A precarious calm reigns over the real line of control since the violent clashes in the Galwan Valley on the Indo-Chinese border. Several rounds of talks have also taken place at the military and diplomatic level between the two countries to withdraw the troops from the border. Even after that, there are many such points on the Indo-China border, where the armies of the two countries stand face to face. On the other hand, as the snow melts in this disturbed area of ​​Ladakh, the Chinese army is increasing its presence.

Still no hope for peace in Ladakh

At the start of the winter of last year, the armies of the two countries withdrew their troops on both sides of Lake Pangong Tso following an agreement reached at the meeting of the corps commander. The Indian army had an important strategic advantage on the southern shore of this lake. India had hoped then that China could withdraw its troops from Gogra-Hotspring, Depsang and Doklam, but that did not happen. China is still working to provoke India by deploying new weapons.

Both countries deploy weapons at the border

This is the reason why seeing China’s suspicious antics, India has also started to deploy new weapons at the border. The Indian military is considering purchasing a Russian-made Sprot-SD light tank to face China in the high altitude areas of Ladakh. Not only that, four Heron TP drones purchased from Israel will also be deployed for surveillance from LAC to LOC.

How dangerous is the Russian Sprut-SD tank

The Russian Sprut-SD tank is quite light. For this reason, the germination tank can be easily transported to hilly areas. Despite its lightness, the firepower of this tank is quite high. It has a 125 mm cannon, which can be operated by remote control. Apart from that, this tank is also equipped with a 7.62mm machine gun and a 7.62mm four-axle machine gun. This tank running on water and land can hit targets up to 7 km with precision.

India will also deploy the Heron drone

India can also deploy four Heron drones flying at medium altitude from Israel to the Ladakh border. These drones are capable of flying up to an altitude of 35,000 feet for approximately 45 hours. Heron TP drones are equipped with an automatic taxi take-off and landing (ATOL) and satellite communication (SATCOM) system. Long-range surveillance cameras and other advanced equipment have also been installed in the drone.

China has deployed PCL-181

The Indian Army has deployed the South Korean-built K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzer to Ladakh. In response, China has already deployed the 155mm caliber PCL-181 self-propelled howitzer. Chinese media claim that a few days ago an improved version of it was also deployed near Ladakh. This howitzer would be of caliber 122 mm. The K9 Vajra is the first self-propelled gun included in the army’s artillery. In other words, no other vehicle is needed to transport it. He can move from one place to another. It does not sink on weak soil and moves with the tank. This 155mm / 52 caliber gun can fire three rounds in 30 seconds. Its range is up to 38 km.

Tactical drones and quadcopters bolster border surveillance

The Chinese PHL-03 rocket launcher in front of the Indian Pinaka

China has deployed the PHL-03 long-range multiple rocket launcher system on the LAC. According to the report by Chinese media CCTV, 10 units of the new PHL-03 multiple rocket launchers have been deployed near Ladakh. Each unit is made up of four crew members. It has 12 launching tubes of 300 mm each. Whereas in response to this, Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System has been deployed by India. Pinaka is essentially a multi-barrel rocket system. With this, 12 rockets can be fired in just 44 seconds.

Bhishma of India in front of a Chinese light tank

China has deployed Type 15 light tanks in Ladakh. These tanks can react quickly in plateau areas to make combat deadly. The military commands of Xinjiang and Tibet now operate these light tanks. The T-90 tanks that India deployed in Ladakh are originally made in Russia from Russia. India is the third largest reservoir operator. It has around 4,500 tanks (T-90 and its variants, T-72 and Arjun) in its fleet. In India, these reservoirs were named “Bhishma”.