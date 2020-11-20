India China Border Latest news: China prepares to open second front with India, increases military deployment of Himachal in Arunachal Pradesh – China prepares to open second front with India, deployment increased military from Himachal to Arunachal

Strong points:

China, which is eyeing Indian soil in eastern Ladakh, has now stepped up preparations to open a second front against India. The Chinese military PLA has secretly increased its military deployment along the border of Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh in India. Not only that, China has also started to develop military infrastructure very quickly. China has increased the deployment of surface-to-air missiles and drone planes.

According to the Hindustan Times report, Indian military commanders are more concerned about the Kaurik Pass in Himachal Pradesh and Fish Tail 1 and 2 in Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian military discovered last month that the PLA had built a road in the village of Churup just across the Kaurik Pass. Not only that, the Chinese army built a house for the soldiers to live near Tanjum La, on the border with Uttarakhand.

This Chinese soldier base is located just 4 km from LAC. Located 82 km from LAC in Demchok, in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese military base at Shikwanhe has become the main base for troops from one place to another. China has also stepped up its barricades in the eastern sector. The Chinese military has deployed its electronic warfare unit in Nyanglu, 60 km from Arunachal Pradesh.

To aid the Nyanglu unit, 4 Indian Space Biting Jammer Satellite units are also stationed there. This Chinese military unit is believed to be able to target India’s GSAT communications and commercial satellites. India also found that the Chinese military also deployed forces to Yebi. China has activated its spy network, particularly in the Galvan valley, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. China has stepped up the deployment of surface-to-air missiles at Kashgar and Hotan air bases.