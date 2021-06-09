India-China border news: 22 PLA fighter jets roar at Ladakh border, Chinese ambassador to India sparks peace

Beijing / New Delhi

China, engaged in military exercises with 22 fighter jets in eastern Ladakh, said India and China should cooperate rather than oppose. China, which is reluctant to negotiate the withdrawal of PLA troops from all disputed sites, including Depsang, Gogra in Ladakh, said the border dispute between the two countries is a historic issue. China insists on resolving it through dialogue.

China’s ambassador to India told Global Times, China’s official siren, “China and India should cooperate and not oppose each other. At the same time, the two should insist on tackling Corona and getting the economy back on track. The border dispute is an issue that has been left behind by history and should be resolved appropriately. China insists on resolving it through dialogue.

22 Chinese fighter jets roar on Ladakh border

The Chinese ambassador said that during the recent corona virus crisis, China exported thousands of oxygen concentrators, more than 8,000 ventilators and billions of masks to India. The Chinese administration has authorized dozens of Indian planes to source supplies from China. This statement by the Chinese ambassador comes at a time when 22 Chinese fighter jets are constantly carrying out maneuvers in eastern Ladakh.

Defense sources told the ANI news agency that “Chinese 21-22 fighter jets carried out exercises on Indian territory in eastern Ladakh. These were mainly J-11 fighter jets which are a copy of the Russian Su-27 fighter plane. Some J-16 fighter jets also participated in the exercise. Sources said India was closely following the recent exercise.

India deployed MiG-29 to respond to China

China carried out this exercise from some airfields including Hotan, Gar Gunsa and Kashgar which were recently modernized. After the tensions in eastern Ladakh, China modernized its military air bases adjacent to the LAC. According to sources, China has erected concrete structures to hide how many fighter jets are present at which airport.

Sources said Chinese fighter jets remained in its territory during the exercise. Since last year, the activities of Indian fighter jets have also increased significantly in the Ladakh region. “After the deployment of the Chinese Army and Air Force this summer, the Indian Air Force has also regularly deployed a contingent of MiG-29 fighters,” he said. Sources said that although China has withdrawn its troops from the Pangong Lake area, it has not withdrawn its air defense systems like HQ-9 and HQ-16 which can target a fighter jet at long range.