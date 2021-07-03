India-China border update: India and China deploy 50,000 troops to Ladakh border

Beijing

Amid a series of meetings to resolve Ladakh’s ongoing border dispute, China has increased the deployment of troops to the border. This is the reason why India also had to deploy 50,000 troops under the mirror deployment policy. This deployment of troops on the Indo-Chinese border is described as the greatest military tension of the decade. Since the Galwan violence in June last year, the armies of both countries have stood at the border with full preparation.

15,000 more Chinese soldiers than last year

According to the Wall Street Journal report, China this time deployed 15,000 more troops than the number deployed during the Galwan violence. According to Indian intelligence and military officials, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has gradually increased its military presence to more than 50,000 in recent months.

The two countries have built infrastructure in border areas

The two countries have developed extensive infrastructure in the border area amid the tensions. This includes secluded cabins and tents that soldiers can stay in during the winter. Most of the military construction between India and China was carried out in eastern Ladakh. Here, the armies of India and China are still stationed face to face at Gogra-Hotspring, Depsang, and Doklam.

The two countries increase the deployment of new weapons on the Indo-Chinese border, have the talks put an end to the hope for peace?

Both countries deploy weapons at the border

This is the reason why seeing China’s suspicious antics, India has also started to deploy new weapons at the border. The Indian army has deployed K-9 Vajra howitzers to confront China in the high altitude areas of Ladakh. Apart from this, deadly weapons such as the T-90 Bhishma, Pinaka Rocket, Rafale, Apache and Chinook have also been kept in the border area. The Indian Army is considering purchasing a Russian-made Sprut-SD light tank. Not only that, four Heron TP drones purchased from Israel will also be deployed for surveillance from LAC to LOC.

Strategy of “offensive defense” against China too

India has adopted an offensive defense strategy against China. This is the reason why the Indian army also carried out a massive deployment of soldiers and weapons in Ladakh. India had previously deployed troops to prevent Chinese encroachment on the border, but has now acquired the ability to counterattack and enter the Chinese border by increasing force.