India China deadlock Latest news: China refrains from talking about Ladakh at next meeting with Indian army and Chinese army deadlocked: China said India’s proposal to restore status quo in eastern Ladakh could be discussed

China has not opened for a commander-level meeting with India; India is withdrawing from talks to end tensions in China, China is due to meet the Chinese army on Sunday to withdraw its troops from eastern Ladakh.

China has yet to clarify its position on 11 rounds of military talks with India over the lingering tensions in Ladakh. According to information provided so far, the meeting of the corps commanders of the two armies is expected to take place on Friday, although the Chinese Foreign Ministry has refused to confirm it. China said India’s proposal for restoring the status quo in eastern Ladakh could be discussed in upcoming meetings between the two countries, although it was not given a time.

China denies delay in meeting

China said on Friday, amid reports of the possibility of an 11th round of base commander-level talks, that there was no delay in negotiations with India on the withdrawal of the troops from the remaining combat zones in eastern Ladakh. Asked about the confirmation of the date for the 11th round of the meeting at the level of the commander of the Sino-Indian Corps to discuss the troop withdrawal in eastern Ladakh, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said said China and India will hold the 11th round of talks. in contact to drive.

Refused to give the date of the negotiation

The Chinese spokesman said that at the exact date of the next talks, I have no idea. The spokesperson also denied any delay in holding the 11th round of talks. Zhao said there was no delay in the meeting. I would like to stress that the situation on the Indo-Chinese border is very clear. We hope that the Indian side will work with China on the basis of a meaningful consensus between the two leaders. He said India’s proposal for restoring the status quo in Eastern Ladakh could be discussed at upcoming meetings between the two countries.

China’s stubborn stance has become an obstacle to negotiations

Reports from Delhi said the meeting of the corps commanders of the two armies could take place on Friday. He could also discuss the withdrawal of troops to the last places of conflict in eastern Ladakh. India stressed that border peace is essential for the general relations between the two countries. At the same time, China’s stubborn stance remains an obstacle to peace between the two countries.