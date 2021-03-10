India China keeps us away: Chinese army PLA has not withdrawn from Ladakh Several LAC positions says senior US commander: China has not backed down on many fronts front of the ALC in Ladakh: American commander

Admiral Philip S. Davidson, the top military commander in the US Department of Defense, the Pentagon, made a grand statement on the current standoff in Ladakh. He said that after the skirmish with the Indian military, many areas that China had occupied by the LAC did not withdraw from the front lines. Davidson said the United States had assisted India in the border dispute by providing information, clothing and other equipment worn in cold areas.

Admiral Phil Davidson, commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee: “Many of the areas occupied by the PLA after the initial skirmish have not withdrawn from the advanced fronts. ” He said recent activities along the Line of Effective Control (LAC) with China have made India realize what a collaborative effort with others could mean to meet their own defense needs.

“ India will strengthen ties with the four nation alliance ” (Quad)

Admiral Phil Davidson told members: ‘You know India has long taken a position of strategic autonomy, of a non-alignment approach, but I think recent activities along the Line of Control real deal with China enabled him to achieve what could mean a collaborative effort with others to meet their own defense needs ”.

The admiral said that in answering Senator Angus King’s question. He said: “We also gave information to India at the time of the crisis. Apart from these, some equipment, etc. have also been provided and in recent years we are also intensifying our maritime cooperation. Davidson said that I believe India will deepen its relationship with the Four Nations Alliance (Quad) and I believe this is an important strategic opportunity for us Australia and Japan. The Key Leaders’ Conference of India, United States, Japan and Australia will be held online on March 12.