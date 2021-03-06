India China Ladakh Standoff Latest updates: Expansion and modernization of PLA military installations in Lhasa in Tibet in the middle of India China Statdoff in Ladakh: China is modernizing its military base in Lhasa amid tensions in Ladakh with the ‘India

China is rapidly modernizing its military base in Lhasa, the capital of Tibet. New bases were built to house guns and military vehicles on this base. This act by China, which was the melody of peace in Ladakh, has become suspect.

After disengaging from the shores of Lake Pangong Tso in Ladakh, China plans to do something big in the Tibet region. Until now, there have been reports that China is rapidly upgrading the air base in neighboring areas of Arunachal Pradesh. At the same time, satellite images from Maxar Technologies, an open-source China tracking company, revealed that China is now expanding its military base in Lhasa and will equip it with state-of-the-art facilities. This Chinese military base is located approximately 320 kilometers from the Sikkim border. In such a situation, there is doubt that somewhere under the guise of peace, China is not committing any incident of deception.

Open China from satellite image

The open-source intelligence service detresfa_ cited satellite photographs as saying that a massive upgrade is underway at the PLA military base in Lhasa, the capital of Tibet. It is China’s largest military base established in the Tibet region. Construction work on this base was first seen in April 2020, after which satellite images taken in January 2021 also revealed that construction work was continuing here.

A base built to hold cannons and warheads

In addition to the many military platforms at this base, several new facilities were built to house trains and artillery. Apart from this, many new garages and administrative buildings were also built. Even after being connected by road, there are three helipads in this military base. Here too many upgrades have been done lately. On this site, the material used to construct the buildings is also visible.

Improvement of another air base 200 km from Sikkim

A few months ago, the Chinese army modernized the Shigaz air base (Xigaze airport), located less than 200 kilometers from the Sikkim border, to establish a new military logistics center there. Experts predict that China can monitor both India and Bhutan with the help of this air base. This air base is also close to the 2017 Doklam litigation site.

Also deployed missiles

China has built an infrastructure on this air base. A railway line is also being laid to link it to the rail network. The new military logistics center is clearly visible in the satellite image. Apart from this, fuel depots and railway terminals under construction are also visible. Not only that, China has also deployed surface-to-air missiles on this base. According to experts, surface-to-air missiles are deployed to any air base when its strategic importance is high. China has also built two tunnels here. It is believed that the missiles may be hidden here.

China is also upgrading its air base at the Arunachal border

Recently, satellite images revealed that China is upgrading an air base 130 km from the Indian border. A new runway for flying planes and new aprons for their maintenance are being built here. This trail is located on the west side of the Yaku River. There was already a 5,500-meter runway at Chamdo Bangda Air Base. In addition, the length of the new runway that China is building is about 4,500 meters.