India China Latest stalemate updates: US backs India against China again, worries about Ladakh tension

Washington

The United States has expressed concern over the current military standoff with China in Ladakh. A White House official said the United States was on New Delhi’s side in the military standoff with Beijing. He said that during President Trump’s tenure, defense cooperation between America and India increased dramatically. The United States has also expressed concern over China’s aggressive stance in Hong Kong, Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Defense relations with India intensified during Trump’s tenure

Requesting anonymity, the official said that during his tenure, US President Donald Trump had strengthened all aspects of security and defense cooperation with India. We are deeply concerned about China’s growing aggression in other parts of the world, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, the South China Sea, and the Indo-China border.

We are with India against the aggressive attitude of China

The White House official said we have stood with India in China’s aggressive approach to the border for the past six to seven months. We provided them (India) with logistics items. We are negotiating with India, we have given moral support to India to stand up to China and to resolve the situation peacefully.

India deals with US to keep tabs on China, find out why MQ-9A Grim Reaper drone is special

MQ-9 Reaper drone leased to India

During Trump’s tenure, the United States became India’s second largest arms supplier. The official said that during the standoff along the border with China, the United States also provided two MQ-9 (unmanned drones) on lease to support India and its sale is also underway. finalization. A senior administration official said the United States will provide tailored clothing and essential equipment to the Indian military along the Real Line of Control (LAC).

D-10 after the G-7, India-Great Britain and America in preparation to put China to sleep

We stopped aid to Pakistan

The official said that in the interests of the country, the United States halted financial assistance to Pakistan under the security chief in January 2018, with few exceptions. We also receive support from Pakistan in the peace process in Afghanistan. We will continue to work with Pakistan. We hope that Pakistan will continue to contribute to the negotiations with the Taliban.

China increases stockpile of nuclear bombs amid Indo-US tensions, new report has revealed

Dead end at the Ladakh border since May

Since the beginning of May, there has been an impasse between Indian and Chinese forces on the eastern Ladakh border. There have been several phases of talks at the military and diplomatic level between the two parties. However, no solution has been found so far. The armies of both countries are still standing with heavy weapons on the LAC.