India China naku la pass stand off: Chinese army infiltrates by force from Naku La Pass in Taiwan, could World War III break out? – India Nakula moves to Taiwan Aggressive China tries to overthrow world stability afraid of World War III

The Chinese army, which was trying to seize Indian lands in Ladakh, has now forcibly infiltrated the Naku La pass in Sikkim in the eastern sector. In this incident three days ago, the vigilant Indian army deployed to Naku La Pass gave them an appropriate response and drove them away. The Chinese military has become a major threat not only to India but also to Taiwan and has sent more than 25 of its fighter jets to the Taiwan border. Seeing the same threat from the dragon, the US aircraft carrier arrived in the Taiwan Strait. This aggressive stance by China put the threat of a third world war in Asia.

According to Indian defense sources, last week Chinese troops attempted to infiltrate Naku La in Sikkim. When the Indian soldiers tried to stop them, there was a clash on both sides. Soldiers on both sides were injured. Weapons were not used in this whole skirmish. The Naku La sector is ahead of the Muguthang Pass in northern Sikkim. Located at an altitude of about 19,000 feet, China considers this area to be disputed. Such an incident in such fierce cold at such an altitude tells us how bad the situation is between the two countries on the Line of Real Control (LAC).

India China Clash: whose suspicions were the same betrayal on the part of China, but Indian soldiers, who lay in thick snow at 19,000 feet, taught the lesson.

China’s tension with Taiwan reached its peak

The current standoff between China and Taiwan over the United States appears to be widening again. China infiltrated 15 of its fighter jets into Taiwanese airspace for the second day in a row on Sunday. After that, the Taiwanese Air Force kicked in and turned its missiles at Chinese planes. Not only that, the Taiwanese Air Force fighters immediately flew and warned China against retaliation. Chinese ships fled Taiwanese airspace after Taiwan’s warning.

China also detonated its 8H-6 nuclear bombers in Taiwan airspace on Saturday. They were accompanied by a squad of four J-16 fighter jets. The Chinese plane fled after Taiwan’s retaliation. China is said to be fueled by the US diplomat’s visit to Taiwan. For this reason, the tension between the two countries is increasing again.

China also sends 15 fighter jets after nuclear bombers on day two

Taiwanese missiles confront China

The ministry said the Taiwan Air Force has warned Chinese planes and deployed missiles to monitor them. The level of airborne alerts was also increased upon receipt of the intrusion. Radio warnings were issued and air defense missile systems were deployed to monitor this activity. Chinese planes that infiltrated Taiwan’s airspace on Sunday included two Y-8 anti-submarine jets, two Sukhoi SU-30 fighter jets, four J-16 fighter jets, six J-10 fighter jets and a Y-8 maritime aircraft. Included. Earlier on Saturday, China had infiltrated eight H-6K and four J-16 fighter jets.

The American aircraft carrier arrived with 90 planes, threat of World War III?

The United States has again deployed its aircraft carrier near China, just four days after Joe Biden was sworn in. Amid escalating tensions in Taiwan, the US carrier strike group convoy led by USS Theodore Roosevelt entered the South China Sea on Saturday. The strike group includes 90 fighters and 3,000 naval personnel, as well as several nuclear destroyers, frigates and submarines.

The United States has deployed three of its aircraft carriers to the region to curb China’s growing activity in the Indian Ocean. These include the USS Ronald Reagan, UASS Theodore Roosevelt, and USS Nimitz. The USS Nimitz is currently stationed near the Gulf countries amid Iranian tensions. At the same time, the USS Ronald Reagan is patrolling the Indian Ocean. The USS Theodore Roosevelt is considered very powerful among the American supercarriers. The 332.8-meter-long aircraft carrier deploys around 90 combat aircraft and helicopters and around 3,000 naval personnel. The arrival of the South China Sea from the American career and the aggressive attitude of China put the threat of a third world war in Asia.