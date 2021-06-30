India China News: Global Times warns India against transferring troops to Chinese border

Strong points:

China’s official siren sounded following India’s deployment of an additional 50,000 troops, the Global Times threatened that if India competed unnecessarily, it would be destroyed. He said China and India should use their mutual strength Beijing

Global Times also had a chill on Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Ladakh. He said this would certainly not help defuse the current tension between India and China. Rajnath Singh’s visit reflects India’s strong stance that it has taken in recent times. However, this will not help. The Chinese newspaper claimed that India will not benefit from the military conflict because the Indian army is weak against the PLA.

Global Times said: “India will not derive any benefit from its military might. It is in India’s interest to exercise restraint with China and avoid escalating the border dispute. He said that during the Corona period, the Chinese economy was hitting the ground, while India was among the worst performing countries. In the long run, India and China should properly resolve their border dispute and cooperate in each other’s development.

The Chinese newspaper claimed that the United States, Japan and Australia were doing their best to make India their ally by including them in the quad. These countries want to create a competition between the ‘Dragon’ and the ‘Elephant’ so that in the long run, the two eat each other. Through this, they can harm China in the short term and destroy India in the long term. So America, Japan and Australia want to kill two birds with one stone.

The Global Times said that if India engages in unnecessary competition under pressure from Western countries, it will be like a nightmare for India. Previously, India had deployed an additional 50,000 troops to the border to cope with China’s growing military deployment. Giving the news, the Bloomberg news agency called India’s move historic to compete with China. The agency cited four different sources that India has deployed troops and warplanes to three different areas along the Chinese border in recent months.

In this way, India has now deployed around two lakhs of soldiers to keep an eye on the Chinese border, which is 40% more than last year. A source said that India will no longer hesitate to adopt the strategy of “offensive defense” against China as well. For this, the deployment of helicopters was also ensured to transport troops and light howitzers from one valley to another.

