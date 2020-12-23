India China relations: Dragon does not change the members of the Indian ship stranded in the Chinese port for 6 months, this remains an excuse – China reiterates its reluctance to change the crew of the beached Indian ship Jag Anand

Beijing

The blockade of an Indian ship stranded outside a Chinese port for six months continues. China reiterated its reluctance to change crew members on Wednesday, citing Kovid-19 rules. There are 23 crew members on the ship. The Jag Anand ship has a big batch of Australian coal for China.

Crew members waiting for help for 6 months

It has been stranded at Jingtang Port since June. Crew members have been waiting for immediate relief since the ship’s arrival here. The National Seafarers Union of India, the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) and the International Maritime Organization have reported on the plight of the crew in recent weeks.

The Indian Embassy in constant contact with the Chinese government

The Indian Embassy in Beijing, the capital of China, is in regular contact with local Chinese authorities. So that arrangements can be made to replace the crew members as they have been stranded on the ship for six months. The Indian Embassy also raised the issue of another ship from Panama, in addition to Jag Anand’s crew.

16 Indians stranded on second ship in China

The crew of Anastasia, a Panamanian ship stranded in a similar situation at the Kaofidian port in China, includes 16 Indian members. The Indian Embassy is in constant contact with China. On the issue of authorizing a change in the crew of the Jag Anandke for humanitarian reasons, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian spoke of the epidemic prevention measures.