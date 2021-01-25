India China Sikkim: Statement by China on the Sikkim Naku La Clash with the Indian Army: Statement by China on the Skirmish with India in Naku La, Sikkim

When India caught the undercover flight in the Ladakh border area with Arunachal Pradesh, it started to learn otherwise. A Chinese spokesperson called on India not to take “unilateral measures”. In fact, the attempted infiltration of Chinese troops in Naku La in Sikkim was thwarted by the Indian army and there was a “small skirmish” between the two sides.

A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, “Our troops are dedicated to maintaining peace on the Sino-Indian border.” China calls on India to go halfway like China and to refrain from any unilateral moves that would worsen the situation at the border. China also calls for concrete measures to be taken to establish peace in the border areas ”.

On Saturday afternoon, Indian troops pushed back Chinese troops attempting to infiltrate the Naku La area adjacent to LAC. There was a fight between soldiers on both sides, no weapons were used. The Indian military described it as a minor skirmish. According to defense sources, the case was resolved the same day at the level of the local training commander.

Not only that, according to a media report, China is also increasing the deployment of its troops in Ladakh, while in September China offered to increase the number of troops on both sides.

Statement by the spokesperson for China