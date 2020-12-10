India China tension Ladakh: viral video of the clash between the Indian army and China: viral video of the tension at the border of the Indo-Chinese army

Beijing

The border dispute between India and China has been going on for several months and efforts are being made to resolve it through diplomatic meetings between the two countries. However, the process of complaints about this on social media has not stopped. In China, where the government has a lot of internet censorship, a video is being shared that is believed to be a skirmish between the Indian military and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Previous video

A new video goes viral on Chinese social media website Weibo. The video is claimed to be about a violent clash between Indian and Chinese forces. The skirmish was claimed at an altitude of over 5,000 meters. However, it is not clear exactly when and where this video came from. Looking at the situation, it looks like it’s before winter.

Violent clash in June

Significantly, since May, the dispute between the two countries on the border near eastern Ladakh has continued. The situation got very tense at times and first in June and then in August soldiers from both countries came face to face. In June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes in the Galvan Valley. At the same time, China continued to deny the losses of its soldiers, but many photos were shared on its social networks which claimed to have lost its soldiers.

Army deployed in Ladakh

Seeing that China’s aggression is not abating, India has also maintained its equipment and deployed thousands of troops along the Line of Effective Control (LAC). Preparations have been made for any kind of mountain situation, even at subzero temperatures. Indian soldiers are on alert in high altitude areas. At the same time, China also called in the army from different parts of the country and deployed it near the border. However, meetings between the two countries are also continuing and efforts are being made to find a solution through dialogue in a peaceful manner.