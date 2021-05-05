India Covid 19 Crisis Joe Biden: America is doing a lot to get India to deal with the Corona virus crisis: Biden – Joe Biden says we are doing a lot to get India to respond to the COVID 19 crisis

new York

US President Joe Biden said the United States was doing a lot for India and was sending equipment and oxygen to make the Kovid 19 vaccine. Biden said on Tuesday he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that “ what they need most are materials and parts of the machines capable of making the vaccine, we are sending them to India. ”

Referring to the ingredients needed to make the vaccines, he said: “We send them a lot of precursors (Shagun)”. He said America is also sending oxygen, which has decreased in the country due to the rebirth of Kovid 19. He said: “We are helping India a lot.” Foreign Minister Anthony Blinken, as the United States faced a deep crisis last year while accepting aid from India, said now the United States is sending aid to India.

Blinken told Financial Express that India came early to help us in our hour of need when we had a real struggle with Kovid 19, say millions and millions, providing protective masks. We remember everything, and now we are determined to do whatever we can to help. He said, “What I actually saw was a tremendous mobilization not only of the United States government, but also of our private sector and Indian Americans. I was in touch with almost all of the major CEOs about a week ago. Everyone wants to help and our government is coordinating these efforts. So we are doing all we can.

Biden spokeswoman Jane Saki, who was assisted by India for the aid, said the US government is sending materials to make 20 million for the AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine, which has been ordered. These materials were ordered as a priority to implement the Defense Production Law in order to provide contract companies with the manufacture of vaccines for this purpose.

The United States does not need the 300 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine it had contracted because the Modern, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are sufficiently supplied. He said the total value of the Kovid 19 Aided would be over $ 100 million. Pasaki said six planes funded by the US Agency for International Development with supplies of oxygen and oxygen, N95 masks, rapid diagnostic tests, drugs and components requested by the Indian government had already been requested. shipped.