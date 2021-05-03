India COVID, Australia travel ban begins today with jail time and fines

Melbourne

In India, many countries have banned travel due to the ravages of the Corona virus. In this series, Australia also imposed a temporary ban on passengers coming from India today, that is from May 3 to 14. Travelers who violate this ban or secretly reach Australia via another country may face a fine of up to 5 years or a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh. There was a lot of uproar in Australia after the government’s decision. Locals accuse the Australian government of racism.

The ban will remain in effect until May 15

There are around 4 cases of lakh corona reported every day in India. This is why Australia has banned travelers from India. In a statement on Saturday, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said anyone ignoring the new restrictions could face a five-year sentence, a fine of $ 66,600 (Rs 4,921,240.50) or both. The ban will remain in effect until May 15, although it can be extended after review.

139 people from abroad found infected in 7 days

Australia’s health minister also said the government was not taking the decision lightly. This will protect Australian public health and quarantine systems. With our decision, the corona cases in the quarantine facility will be reduced to our ability to deal with them. In the past seven days, 139 people from overseas in Australia have been found infected with the corona virus.

Ban imposed after return of two Australian cricketers

The Australian government’s new ban was imposed after two Australian players arrived in Melbourne via Doha last week. In fact, both cricketers reached Qatar via Australia after direct flights from India were suspended. After that, Australia announced the ban on travelers coming from India via any country, even if they are Australian citizens.

Australia has stopped repatriation of its citizens

Local media said it was the first time an Australian had been criminalized for attempting to return home. Such restrictions were not imposed even at the height of the corona virus cases in Britain and the United States. The restrictions on travelers from India have met with opposition from the Indian community, human rights institutions and the Australian government.

9,000 Australians stranded in India

Senator Matt Canavan, who has joined the Australian government, said in a tweet on Monday that it was more important to fix Australia’s quarantine system, we should not leave our people in another country. He said we should help the Australian team come back from India and not make fun of them. About 9,000 Australians have registered to return to India.