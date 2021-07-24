india dubai flights available: Flights to Dubai from India prohibited: Flights from India to Dubai closed

Dubai

The United Arab Emirates have suspended flights to Dubai from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka until July 28. Emirates Airlines provided information on the matter by issuing a statement. It has been said that those people who have passed through these countries in the last 14 days will not be allowed to go anywhere else in the country.

There are exemptions for some people, including UAE citizens, Golden Visa holders, and diplomats who have met COVID 19 standards. “If your flight has been canceled or affected due to a suspension of ‘itinerary due to COVID-19 regulations, you do not need to contact us immediately for a new reservation, “the statement said. You keep your tickets and when flights resume, contact us or make new plans with the help of your reservation office.

Shock for Indians living in UAE, Etihad Airlines extends flight ban

Last month, the United Arab Emirates extended the ban on planes from 14 countries until July 21. These included Nigeria, South Africa, Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam and Nepal, in addition to India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Etihad flights also canceled

Previously, Etihad Airways of the United Arab Emirates shocked thousands of Indians living in the United Arab Emirates wishing to travel there. Etihad Airways has suspended flights to and from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh until July 31. Etihad Airways said in a report on Twitter that due to the Corona outbreak, the ban on flights from India has been extended.