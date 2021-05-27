India-Greece relations: India-Greece vs Pakistan relations Relations with Turkey know everything here: know the history of relations between India and Greece and relations between Pakistan and Turkey

Athens

The whole world is troubled by the strengthening of relations between Pakistan and Turkey in the name of Islam. Turkish President Rechap Tayyip Erdogan is trying to join Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to become the new Khalifa of Islamic countries. This is the reason why Turkey has openly supported Pakistan on Kashmir. Not only that, Pakistan also announced Turkey’s support in the Mediterranean Sea dispute as a return gift. This is the reason why these two countries are trying to disrupt the peace not only in Asia but also in Europe.

India-Greece to strengthen defense relations

Against this alliance of Pakistan and Turkey, India has also started preparations to strengthen defense relations with Greece. On May 25, Dr Constantino P. Balomenos, Director General of the General Directorate of Civil Protection and International Relations of Greece, met with Indian Colonel Anupam Ashish, Defense Attaché, at the Ministry of National Defense in Athens. During this period, an agreement was also reached to strengthen defense relations between India and Greece.

Both countries will insist on increasing military training

According to a Greek media report Pentapostigma, at this meeting, the common interest of the two countries was discussed. Not only that, the two countries also agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the field of military training. He also discussed military exercises, military academic training and dealing with the dangers of Hybrid War in collaboration with countries other than India and Greece. The two officials also spoke about the challenges of mutual security and stability that each country faces. In addition, he discussed matters of general interest concerning the European Union. Simultaneously, the two countries also stressed the importance of further deepening bilateral relations between Greece and India within the framework of regional and international organizations.

How the friendship between Turkey and Pakistan began

In fact, both Turkey and Pakistan were American allies during the Cold War era. The United States has used these two countries the most against Russia. That is why Russia not only had to give up and defeat Afghanistan, but also to stop expanding its army in Europe and the Mediterranean. Turkey and Pakistan are also almost equal in strength. The greatest similarity between these two countries is that their religion is Islam. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are trying to become the new caliph of Islamic countries.

History of Durav from India and proximity to Pakistan

After the Indo-Pakistani partition of 1947, Turkey became more inclined towards Pakistan. Pakistan, which stood up in the name of Islam, saw its bright future in friendship with Turkey. Islam has played a major role in the acceptance of Pakistan among Turks such as Kurds, Albanians and Arabs living in Turkey. Despite the secular thinking of Mustafa Kamal Pasha, relations between Pakistan and Turkey have strengthened for religious reasons. The rise of Islamic parties in the 1970s under the leadership of Nekmatin Erbakan further strengthened Islam’s role in Turkish politics. Such political experiences also influenced Turkey’s foreign policy and supported Turkey’s proximity to Pakistan. In 1954, Pakistan and Turkey signed a Treaty of Eternal Friendship.