India Made Covid-19 Vaccine: India Made Covid A Vaccine Saved World From Pandemic, Leading US Scientist Says: Senior US Scientist Said Vaccine Kovid-19 developed in India saved the world from the pandemic

General Discussion on India’s Corona Virus Vaccine, Hailed Around the World; a senior American scientist said India’s vaccine saved the world from pandemics, he said – India’s contribution should not be underestimated.

India is sending millions of covid vaccines to countries around the world to save the world reeling from the Corona outbreak. This great contribution from India is now recognized around the world. A senior American scientist said the Kovid-19 vaccine made in India in association with the world’s largest institutions saved the world from a dangerous epidemic. He also said that India’s contribution should not be underestimated.

India is the world’s pharmacy

During the pandemic, India was called “Pharmacy of the World” because of its vast experience and knowledge in the field of medicine. India is the world’s largest drug maker and a large number of countries have approached it to purchase the corona virus vaccine. India has also provided millions of doses of the Kovid vaccine for free, showing up to help the whole world, especially poor countries.

Don’t underestimate India’s contribution

Dr Peter Hottage, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, told a webinar recently that two of the mRNA vaccines were not impacting low-income countries and intermediary of the world, but on vaccines from India. did not affect the world, was saved and his contribution should not be underestimated.

Kovishield and Kovaxin greeted

In the webinar “Kovid-19: Vaccination and Potential Return to Normal – If and When”, Dr Hottage said that the development of the Kovid-19 vaccine was a gift from India to the world in the fight against the virus. The Serum Institute of India Kovishield and Bharat Biotech produce covacids. These two countries have approved these two vaccines.