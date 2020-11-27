India-Maldives-Sri Lanka: NSA Ajit Doval arrives in Colombo for tripartite talks

Colombo’s national security advisory arrived in Colombo on Friday for a tripartite dialogue between India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. The Fourth Meeting of National Security Advisers on Maritime Security Cooperation with India and Maldives is held in Sri Lanka. This meeting is held for the first time after 6 years in 2014 after New Delhi. The Indian Embassy in Colombo tweeted: “ NSA Ajit Doval has arrived in Colombo for a three-part India-Sri Lanka-Maldives dialogue on maritime and security cooperation. He was warmly received by the army commander, Lieutenant General Shivendra Silva. Doval and Maldives Defense Minister Maria Didi will meet with the other’s delegation. Apart from these, observers from Bangladesh, Mauritius and Seychelles will also be present. These issues will be debated, many issues will be debated in high level discussions. This included issues such as information on their maritime safety areas, legal areas, search and rescue training, marine pollution response, information sharing, combating drug trafficking and prevention of contraband trafficking in the Indian Ocean. . In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that a tripartite meeting at NSA level would give countries an effective platform in the Indian Ocean. During the second visit this year, official sources said Doval would also have bilateral talks with Sri Lankan Defense Secretary General (retired) Major General Kamal Gunaratne. This will be Doval’s second tour this year. Earlier in January, he went to discuss bilateral issues. Defense, intelligence sharing and maritime security were discussed with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.