India-Napal Border Dispute: India-Napal Border Dispute Agreement Narendra Modi KP Sharma Oli: The two countries will jointly review construction activities at the Indo-Nepal border

Kathmandu

Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said on Monday that the two countries had agreed to jointly review construction activities undertaken by India on the Indo-Nepal border in Darchula district. Responding to questions from lower house deputies of the Nepalese parliament delegation, the foreign minister said a joint overview of construction activities would be done with the help of investigative officials from both countries. .

He said the government led a Darchula District Investigator to inspect the security wall India built on the banks of the Mahakali River on January 6 when the Indian side allegedly invaded the Nepalese region. The team has been dispatched. The Foreign Minister said the team was made up of representatives of the Nepalese Army, Armed Police, Nepalese Police and the Darchula District Administration Office.

He said investigative teams from Nepal and India would inspect construction activities on April 12 and try to find out if the international border was encroached and Nepal’s sovereignty respected. He said that we had taken this matter seriously before the Government of India and that the exchange of letters had also taken place.

Significantly, bilateral relations between India and Nepal were strained when on May 8 last year Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 80 km road from Lipulekh to Dharchula in Uttarakhand. . After that, Nepal released its disputed map and declared many parts of India as its share.