India-Nepal relations: between India and Nepal start talks between border dispute, these issues were discussed in the first meeting – India-Nepal Virtual Meeting on Business and Trade in a context of border tension

Kathmandu

India and Nepal have started negotiations to melt the frozen ice on the relationship between the border dispute. Officials of the two countries held a virtual meeting on Monday to review progress on the bilateral economic agenda. He discussed ways to advance trade and trade relations, including the assessment of trade and cross-border treaties.

Trade and treaty negotiations

According to the statement released by the Embassy of India, the Secretaries of Commerce of India and Nepal co-chaired the meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee (IGC) on Trade, Transit and Cooperation to Control Unauthorized Trade by video conference. The discussion was attended by Indian Government Secretary of Commerce Anoop Wadhawan, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Quatra and a delegation of 15 members from various ministries and the Indian Embassy.

Senior officials from the two countries involved

On behalf of Nepal, Secretary (Trade and Supply) Baikunth Aryal and representatives from various ministries and departments of Nepal attended. The IGC is the main bilateral trade and investment promotion mechanism between the two countries. Whose meeting takes place at regular intervals. Nepal’s positive attitude towards this meeting was seen after the recent visit of the Indian Foreign Minister to Nepal.

Statement issued regarding the meeting

The Indian Embassy said in a statement that the meeting reviewed progress on many notable issues in the trade and commerce sector. These include transit and trade treaties, modification of rail service agreements, measures taken to promote investment, creation of a common commercial platform, harmonization of standards and so on. as a comprehensive review of the coordinated development of trade infrastructure. The statement said the two sides discussed in detail various government-level initiatives.

Nepalese foreign minister to visit India soon

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali is likely to visit New Delhi soon. An official date has not yet been announced for his visit to India. They are also expected to participate in the 6th meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission to be held in Delhi from December 5-16.