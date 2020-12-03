India Nepal Relations: Nepal tries to improve relations with India, will soon visit Delhi Oli’s “ special ” minister, Gyawali – Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradep Kumar Gyawali will soon visit India in amid border tensions

Kathmandu

Amid growing proximity to China, Nepal is also emphasizing strengthening its relationship with India. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is preparing to send Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali to New Delhi after the recent visit of Chinese Defense Minister to Nepal. An official date has not yet been announced for his visit to India. They are also expected to participate in the 6th meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission to be held in Delhi from December 5-16.

Gyawali to visit Delhi at invitation of Indian foreign minister

According to The Kathmandu Post, Gyawali will be Nepal’s top political leader to visit New Delhi after bilateral ties thaw. A spokesperson for Nepal’s Foreign Ministry said the dates for the visit had not yet been confirmed, but preparations for the visit were underway. He said the foreign ministries of the two countries would announce together. The spokesperson said the invitation to the visit was given by Indian Foreign Minister Harshvardhan Shringla during his visit to Nepal last week. The report says Gyawali will visit India at the invitation of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

Travel date announced later

Rajan Bhattarai, Foreign Advisor to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli of Nepal, said on Tuesday that I am not aware of the meeting, but it is generally believed that Foreign Minister Gyawali will travel to India to attend the meeting of the Joint Commission. Another senior Foreign Ministry official said he accepted the Indian proposal, which will be officially announced later through mutual consultation.

India-Nepal relations set to improve

It is believed that Pradeep Kumar Gyawali’s visit to India will also melt snow on relations between the two countries. Tensions in both countries peaked after a new map of Nepal in May-June. After which Nepal also closed its border with India during the Corona period. After that, relations between the two countries continuously deteriorated due to Nepal’s anti-India stance.

Indian officials visit improved relations

Recently, Samant Kumar Goyal, head of the Indian intelligence agency RAW, alone met Nepalese Prime Minister Oli in Kathmandu. After that, the head of the Indian army, General Manoj Mukund Narwane, arrived in Kathmandu for a three-day visit. During this time, he was also honored by the President of Nepal. A few days before today, Indian Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla also visited Nepal. After which, relations between the two countries should be normal.