India Nepal Road: India Nepal jointly inaugurates a new road: India Nepal inaugurates a new road along

Kathmandu

Nepal and India jointly inaugurate the newly constructed 108 km road. This road connects the Indian border with many regions of this neighboring country. The Indian embassy said the India-assisted road connects the Indian border with Laxmipur-Ballara to Gadhaya in the Sarlahi district of Nepal.

The road was jointly inaugurated by Nitesh Kumar, the envoy of the Consulate General of India in Birganj and Binod Kumar Mauwar, the division chief of the roads department in Chandranighapur. According to the statement of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the Indian grant in the amount of Rs 44,448 crore was used for the construction of the road.

Dispute on the road to India

Significantly, there was tension between the two countries over the Mansarovar link last year when Nepal objected to road construction in India. Nepal has claimed that Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura are its territories. Even Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had released a new map of the country.

Demonstrate in your own country

However, he had to face criticism in his own country for it. Opposition parties had alleged that by leading a dispute with India, he wanted to distract people from issues like unemployment, corruption and inflation in the country and save his throne. Despite this, bilateral relations between the two countries continue. India also recently delivered the corona vaccine to Nepal, for which the government and Prime Minister Oli described India as a good friend.