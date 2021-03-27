India Pakistan ceasefire in Kashmir loc: India Pakistan Military officials review of the implementation of the ceasefire agreement at the LOC: Peace be restored at the LOC at J&K

Strong points:

In order to restore peace to the Line of Control, the Indian and Pakistani commanders agreed on a ceasefire between the DGMO of India and Pakistan during the last month of the meeting.

To restore peace along the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir, brigade commanders from India and Pakistan held an important meeting at the Rawalakot-Poonch crossing point. The meeting took place as an agreement was signed last month between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan regarding the ceasefire. It is said that during this meeting of the brigade commanders, discussions took place to implement the talks between the DGMOs.

During negotiations between the DGMO, from the night of February 24 to 25, it was agreed to strictly apply the ceasefire to the LOC and other sectors. At the meeting between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan, a decision was made on the ceasefire, which entered into force. The DGMOs of the two countries discussed the hotline connectivity mechanism and reviewed the situation in the line of control and all other areas in a cordial and open environment.

Agree to strictly follow mutual consents

The joint statement said: “In order to establish a beneficial and lasting peace for the two border countries, the DGMO has agreed to address important concerns that could disrupt the peace and lead to violence.” He said: “The two sides have agreed to strictly abide by ceasefire agreements and mutual agreements in the Line of Control and all other areas from midnight February 24 to 25.”

The statement said both sides reiterated that existing hotline contacts and border flag meetings would be used to somehow overcome the unforeseen situation or misunderstanding. This mechanism of military contact between the armies of the two countries has existed since 1987. The ceasefire agreement has been in force between the two countries since 2003, but in recent years there have been several violent exchanges of fire between the two countries. two countries.