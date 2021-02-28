India Pakistan, many countries cut education budgets after COVID 19 outbreak: India, including Pakistan, many lower middle-income countries cut education budgets

Washington

Following the Corona virus outbreak, 65% of low- and middle-income countries cut their education budgets. However, in high and middle income countries, only 33% have done so. A World Bank report found that many countries are cutting education budgets to compensate for the loss of schoolchildren due to corona and are implementing measures to prevent school infections. This World Bank report was included in the UNESCO Global Education Monitoring (GEM) report.

Report published by the World Bank

This report indicates that the current level of public spending in low- and middle-income countries is critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). To understand the short-term impact of the Kovid-19 epidemic on the education budget, samples from 29 countries were collected in all regions. The size of this sample is approximately 54 percent of the world’s school-age population. The information collected was verified with the World Bank country teams.

Need to increase the budget to revive Corona’s education

The World Bank report says that in the aftermath of the Kovid-19 crisis, additional costs are needed to compensate for the loss of students due to school closures and to enable schools to follow guidelines to prevent the loss of students. ‘infection. However, due to the reduction in the education budget in these low- and middle-income countries, this target has not yet been met.

Samples collected in these countries

Three low-income countries (Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Uganda) for the report; 14 low- and middle-income countries (Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Kenya, Kyrgyz Republic, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Tanzania, Ukraine, Uzbekistan); 10 upper middle income countries (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Jordan, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Peru, Russia, Turkey); And samples were collected in two high income countries (Chile, Panama).

Education budget less than 10% in these countries including India

The report says countries like Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, Myanmar, Nigeria, Pakistan and Russia, including India, have given education less than 10% of their share in the budget. In such a situation, other means of financing the education sector will have to be found in these countries. It is noteworthy that Kovid-19 has so far infected 11.43 million people worldwide and caused more than 25.37 lakh deaths.