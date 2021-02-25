India Pakistan Meeting nos: Doval is not involved in the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement? Pakistani NSA Says – Indian NSA Ajit Doval Does Not Tell Me About Ceasefire Announcement, Says Pakistan National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf

Strong points:

The Pakistani NSA has denied meeting with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan was the result of the meeting between the DGMO, citing the sources, Ajit Doval was at the origin of this agreement in Islamabad.

A controversy has also erupted between India and Pakistan over the border peace agreement. Sources reportedly said that Indian national security adviser Ajit Doval and his Pakistani counterpart Moid W. Yusuf had been in contact for several months. Meanwhile, the two also met in person once in a third country. Now Pakistani NSA Moeed W. Yusuf has denied such an encounter with Doval.

Pakistani NSA said – no talks with Doval

He tweeted and claimed that I had seen the allegations in the media in which the announcement of the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan was described as the result of return diplomacy between me and the Indian NSA. It is baseless. There was no conversation between me and NSA Doval.

The DGMO of the two countries took the floor

He added that the agreement to establish peace along the Line of Control is the result of negotiations between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) between India and Pakistan. Obviously this was done in a private and professional manner through Direct Channel, without entering the public eye directly.

Lied about Pakistan’s ceasefire violations

The Pakistani NSA has denied the repeated violations of the ceasefire by its military, claiming that Pakistan continues to honor the 2003 ceasefire agreement. I am glad that we have come to an agreement. Now it should be followed in its entirety.

This claim was made earlier

An earlier report cited a person familiar with the matter saying Ajit Doval and Yusuf were in constant contact. Sometimes direct intermediaries and sometimes intermediaries have been negotiated between them. The dialogue between India and Pakistan has been kept completely secret. Home Secretary Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister SK Very few, including Jaishankar, were aware of the conversation and its details.