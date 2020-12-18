India Pakistan Surgical strike: ‘India will do another surgical strike on Pakistan’ – says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in United Arab Emirates

Strong points:

Pakistan will fear, India will go on a surgical strike: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asserted that at the press conference in Abu Dhabi he claimed to refer to the evidence India was hijacking attention to internal problems.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday that India would carry out a surgical strike against Pakistan. Not only that, he also said that he also has evidence about it. Qureshi made the claim in Abu Dhabi where he was addressing a press conference. He said the country’s intelligence services had received information about it.

Intelligence sources gave information

Shah was attending the conference after a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, Qureshi said: “Much information has been received from intelligence forces that India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan.” Describing this as a “dangerous development”, Qureshi said India was already trying to accept countries that India sees as its partner.

Qureshi also claimed that India planned the strike in such a way as to distract people from its internal issues. At the same time, according to the Dawn newspaper report, the Pakistani military was put on high alert earlier this month in anticipation of the attack.

The discussion lasted several days

Significantly, there has been discussion in Pakistani media for several days that India may recommence a surgical strike. Dawn cited sources as saying that the Indian military was planning to act by crossing the Line of Control. However, although the military later dismissed these reports and said there was no such plan.

UAE angry with Pak

The UAE has stopped granting work visas to Pakistani nationals. The government is angry at the involvement of Pakistani citizens behind the Corona virus and the rise in crime in the UAE. The UAE has also extended a huge debt to Pakistan. By the end of the month, Pakistan will also have to pay the United Arab Emirates $ 1 billion.