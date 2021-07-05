India Pakistan Talks Update: Pakistan National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf says he no longer has back door contacts with India

Strong points:

Hopes raised by the talks between India and Pakistan suffered a major setback, Pakistan’s national security adviser said there would be no more talks with India.

After the announcement of the reimposition of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, hopes raised by talks between the two nuclear nations suffered a major setback. Pakistan’s national security adviser and close aide to Imran Khan, Dr Moeed Yusuf, said there would no longer be behind-the-scenes talks with India. Several senior officials from India and Pakistan are believed to have met on several occasions in a third country to resume talks. Now there is a big reason behind Pakistan’s withdrawal from the talks.

The Pakistani NSA claimed that India had not rolled back measures taken in Kashmir in August 2019, hence the lack of behind-the-scenes talks between the two countries. Moeed Yusuf said in a conversation with a Pakistani TV station: “Talks with India are now over.” He said, “It was India that approached us. He (New Delhi) said we want to talk about all issues including Kashmir.

Imran Khan spits poison at India, India-Pakistan talks derail again

Pakistan is under tension over the situation in Afghanistan

Moeed Yusuf did not specify when or where India had contact with Pakistan. “We have made it clear to India that the August 2019 decision should be withdrawn to engage in dialogue,” he said. Meanwhile, another reason comes to the fore for Pakistan avoiding talks with India. This is due to the deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan.

According to the Hindustan Times report, Pakistan has started to focus its attention on the antics of the Taliban in Afghanistan and its other domestic issues like the crippling economy corona virus. The report also states that Pakistan has been criticized in the country for the fact that no concessions have been given from India, but Pakistan has accepted the ceasefire. Not only that, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar twice met with Taliban leaders in the Qatari capital, NSA Moeed called him “shameless” of India. It was also not agreed what should be the next step in the behind-the-scenes talks between the two.