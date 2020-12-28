India reaches Qatar amid tensions with China-Pak; Foreign Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Qatar

Doha

Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has arrived in Qatar for a two-day visit amid tensions between China and Pakistan. He met with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani of Qatar on Monday and discussed strengthening economic and security cooperation between the two countries. This is his first visit to the Gulf countries as Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. A few days ago, Indian Army Chief General MM Narwane also visited Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Jaishankar delivered a special message from PM Modi

Meanwhile, Jaishankar delivered Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal message to Amir Sheikh Tamim of Qatar. Jaishankar tweeted that the Emir of Qatar had met Tamim bin Hamad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal message has been delivered to him. I appreciate Her Majesty’s warm feelings towards the Indian community. I am impressed with his idea of ​​taking my participation to a new level.

Foreign Minister meets with former Sheikh of Qatar

Jaishankar also met Amir’s father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, who handed power over to his son Sheikh Tamim in 2013. The minister tweeted that his father had met Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani. Under his leadership, relations between India and Qatar are continuously oriented. I appreciate his vision of global and regional progress.

Meeting with the Minister of the Interior of Qatar

He also met Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, who is also the interior minister of the Gulf country. Jaishankar tweeted that residents of Qatar’s Indian community thanked him for his care during the Kovid-19 outbreak. He said: “We have discussed strengthening our bilateral economic and security cooperation.”

Jaishankar also addressed entrepreneurs

During the outbreak, high-level contacts between India and Qatar remained. Jaishankar met entrepreneurs in Qatar on Sunday and discussed investment opportunities in India. Jaishankar also visited the Qatar National Museum ahead of digital discussions with the country’s Indian community. There are around seven Lakh Indians living in Qatar. According to official figures, bilateral trade between the two countries was $ 10.95 billion in 2019-20.