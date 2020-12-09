India – Relations with Russia: Russia’s grand statement on relations with India, said – our relations are weakening because of America – Russia accuses the West led by the United States of having succeeded in undermining its close relations with India

Moscow

Russia made a grand statement on its bilateral relations with India. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said India’s close partnership and special relationship with Russia was weakening due to Western countries led by the United States. At an event of Russia’s International Affairs Council, Russia’s official think tank, Lavrov alleged that India is moving away from us because of America.

America wants to set up a unipolar system

Lavrov said Western countries want to restore the unipolar world order, which will have all countries but will deal with Russia and China later. Poles like Russia and China are unlikely to be below. However, India is still an object of the persistent, aggressive and underhanded policies of Western countries as they seek to engage in the anti-China game by promoting Indo-peaceful strategies, the so-called quad.

Russia is angry with America for its relations with India

The Russian Foreign Minister said that at the moment Western countries are trying to weaken our close partnership and special relationship with India. America’s goal is for India to exert great pressure on New Delhi in the field of military and technical cooperation with Russia. He said that in 2018, India and Russia announced that they had turned their strategic partnership into a special strategic partnership.

India buys S-400 defense system from Russia

In October 2018, India signed a five billion dollar deal with Russia to purchase five units of the S-400 air defense missile system. India stepped in, ignoring the Trump administration’s warning of a US ban. Lavrov said the Western countries led by the United States had started a game, rejecting attempts to create a multipolar world order.

America has repeatedly given clarifications on the quad

The United States, Japan, India and Australia embodied the pending quadruple proposal in 2017. The alliance is designed to counter China’s aggressive behavior in the Indo-Pacific region. However, the United States maintains that the Quad is not an alliance but a group of countries governed by shared interests and values ​​and willing to strengthen the rules-based system in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region.