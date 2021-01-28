India sent ‘Sanjeevani Booti’ to Sri Lanka for free, then President Rajapaksa gagged, ‘Thank you Modi ji’ – Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa thanks India for Covid 19 vaccine

Strong points:

India has given Sri Lanka 5 million doses of corona vaccine for free, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa expressed gratitude to PM Modi and India's Corona virus vaccination program will start in Sri Lanka on Friday

India has provided five lakh doses of Corona virus vaccine free of charge to Sri Lanka. The importance of reaching the vaccine in Sri Lanka can be measured by the fact that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa himself arrived at the airport to receive it. He thanked India for the Covishield vaccine.

India gave free vaccines

India has donated vaccines to Sri Lanka as part of its Neighborhood First policy. India announced last week that it would give Kovid-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka and seven other countries – Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles, Afghanistan and Mauritius. India has sent Kovid-19 vaccines as assistance to Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and the Maldives as part of its “neighborhood first policy”.

Rajapaksa thanked India

President Rajapaksa was also present when the shipment of the free vaccine arrived at Colombo International Airport via a special Air India plane. These vaccine doses were divided into 42 compartments. Indian envoy Gopal Bagle was also present at the airport with Rajapaksa. Rajapaksa tweeted that five lakh doses of Kovid-19 vaccine sent from India have been received. Thank you to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian people for their generosity to the Sri Lankan people in times of need.

The Indian High Commission made this tweet

The Indian High Commission tweeted that five lakh doses of “Kovishield” vaccine arrived on the auspicious day of “Poya”…. The vaccines were shipped after approving the emergency use of vaccines developed by the University of Oxford and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and produced by the Serum Institute of India.

Vaccination to start in Sri Lanka from Friday

According to health officials, the vaccination program will be launched in six hospitals around Colombo from Friday in the country. The government has said the State Medicines Corporation will order three million vaccines from the Serum Institute in India this week. So far, more than 60,000 cases of infection with the corona virus have been reported in Sri Lanka.