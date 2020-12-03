India slams Pakistan again at UN, says neighbor violated culture of peace proposal

The United Nations

India has targeted Pakistan again (India targets Pakistan) at the United Nations (UNGA). India took a stand at the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on “Culture of Peace”. During this, Ashish Sharma, the first secretary of the Permanent Mission to the United Nations, said that Pakistan had already violated this assembly’s proposal on the culture of peace adopted last year. India also raised questions about the change made by Pakistan in the management of Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara.

India said that just last month Pakistan changed the management of Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, a religious site for Sikhs. It was transferred to administrative control of the non-Sikh community instead of the Sikh community. His gesture is against Sikhism and its protection. Ashish Sharma, First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, said that you will recall that the holy Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara is also mentioned in the previous proposal. This proposal was violated by Pakistan.

Ashish Sharma, Secretary of the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, said that if Pakistan changes its current culture of hatred against religions in India and stops supporting cross-border terrorism, then we will seek the peace in South Asia and beyond. Can try real culture.

In a way, India has once again called for a ban on supporting terrorists across the border. Previously, India has surrounded Pakistan on the issue of terrorism. India said at the UN forum that strict action is needed against those who support terrorism. However, during this period India did not directly name Pakistan, but made it clear that Pakistan remained a threat to world peace. Strict measures should be taken against him.