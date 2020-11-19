India State Department report on China: China sees rising India as a ‘rival’

Washington

Amid the lingering tensions in Ladakh, the US State Department said in a report that China sees it as a “rival” due to India’s growing influence. At the same time, the United States wants to disrupt India’s strategic partnership with its allies and other democratic countries to displace America as a global superpower.

Following the victory of Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden in the US presidential election on November 3, this detailed political document comes from the administration of President Donald Trump before his transfer to power. He says China is undermining the security, autonomy and economic interests of many countries in the region.

According to the report, “China sees India as a rival and Beijing has been involved financially, disrupting New Delhi’s strategic partnership with the United States, Japan, Australia and its relations with other democracies.” Try to force him to accept his ambitions.

He said: “ China is weakening the security, autonomy and economic interests of many other countries in the region, including member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including the important Mekong region, as well as the Pacific island nations. Are included.’ A 70-page report from the US State Department said as awareness was growing in the United States and countries around the world, the ruling Chinese Communist Party ushered in a new era of competition between the great powers.