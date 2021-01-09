India to Chair Taliban and Libya Sanctions Committee at UN Security Council – India to Chair Taliban and Libya Sanctions Committee at UN Security Council

The United Nations

India will chair the Taliban and Libya Sanctions Committees and the Counter-Terrorism Committee during her tenure as an interim member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). India began its two-year tenure as a provisional member from January 1, seeking reforms in the 15-member UN Security Council for years. The council has five permanent members and 10 temporary members.

The United Nations Security Council constitutes subsidiary bodies on various matters. In a video message, the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, TS Tirumurthy, said: “I am happy to say that India has been invited to chair three important committees of the Security Council.” This includes the Taliban Sanctions Committee, the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) and the Libya Sanctions Committee.

“ The peace process and violence cannot go hand in hand ”

Tirumurthy said the Taliban Sanctions Committee has always been India’s top priority for peace, security development and progress in Afghanistan. He said: “The chairmanship of this committee on this important occasion will help focus on the presence of terrorists in Afghanistan and their sponsors who have harmed the peace process.” Our view has always been that the peace process and violence cannot continue together ”.

Focus on Libya and the peace process

Tirumurthy will chair the Counter Terrorism Committee in 2022. That year India will celebrate its 75th anniversary. Tirumurthy said Libya has been banned from purchasing weapons under the Libyan Sanctions Committee and certain other sanctions, including the seizure of property. “We are chairing this committee at a critical time when the international community is focusing on Libya and the peace process,” he said.

The three committees are important supporting bodies of the UNSC. India has said the fight against terrorism will remain its top priority during the 2021-2022 tenure at the United Nations.