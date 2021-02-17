India to offer 2 doses of lakh Covid-19 vaccine to UN peacekeepers: India to give 2 doses of corona virus vaccine to peacekeepers

Strong points:

The UN will provide two lakh doses of Kovid-19 vaccine to peacekeepers; Indian Minister S Jaishankar announced at a meeting held on the Kovid-19 pandemic; India has supplied the Corona virus vaccine to 25 countries.

India, known as the dispensary of the world, on Wednesday announced a donation of two lakh doses of Kovid-19 vaccine to UN peacekeepers. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said during the UN Security Council’s digital open debate on the implementation of proposal 2532 (2020) on the eradication of hostilities following the Kovid pandemic -19, that we should give two million doses to UN peacekeepers working under difficult conditions Want to announce a donation form.

Jaishankar mentioned the Bhagavad Gita

Referring to the Bhagavad Gita, he said that always keep the welfare of others in mind and do your job. He said at the meeting that India is facing the Kovid-19 challenge with this vision and called on the council to work together to tackle the different dimensions of this challenge. Jaishankar said India is actively working with immunization organization “Gavi”, World Health Organization and “ACT” Accelerator and that its contribution has also contributed to ASACR Kovid-19 Emergency Fund. .

TS Tirumurthy tweeted information

Hours after this announcement, TS Tirumurthy, Permanent Representative of India and Ambassador to the United Nations, tweeted that we are protecting defenders. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar announced the presentation of two lakh vaccines for UN peacekeepers to the UNSC. India acted immediately at the request of UN Secretary General Antonio Gutarez.

Jaishankar told the Council that the world’s dispensary India has been at the forefront of the global fight against Kovid-19 and has already provided essential drugs, diagnostic kits, ventilators and PPE to more than 150 countries, including 80 countries in the form of grants. Given He said, “The global dispensary is coming today to meet the challenge of vaccines in the world.

He said the use of two vaccines, including a homemade vaccine, has already been cleared in an emergency. In addition, at least 30 vaccines are at different stages of development. He said India was providing vaccines to the world under the initiative of “Teeka Maitri” and sending vaccines directly to friends and partners.

India sent vaccine to 25 countries

Jaishankar said vaccines made in India had already been sent to 25 countries around the world, starting with our immediate neighbors. In the coming days, vaccines will be delivered to 49 other countries, including countries in Europe, North America, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, Southeast Asia and the islands. of the Pacific. “He said India’s vaccination campaign is the largest ever. Campaigns in which 300 million people will be vaccinated in the next six months.” About 70 lakh people have already been vaccinated under of our vaccination program which started a month ago.