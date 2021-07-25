India UA flight ban: India UA flight ban Leave lakhs stranded: UAE stranded due to cancellation of flights between India

Dubai

Flights between India and the United Arab Emirates have been canceled for weeks. Lakhs of passengers have been waiting for nearly three months. Some are far from their families and some are far from employment. Since the cancellation of flights for 10 days in April, the delay is getting longer. The most worrying situation is that of those people who are afraid that they will not be able to save their jobs after their return. Flights are banned due to the Corona virus and there is no relief at this time.

fear of losing a job

The United Arab Emirates National Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) suspended flights for 10 days on April 24. It was extended on May 5, leaving thousands of Indians stranded here. Many people are far from their families, the wages of some are reduced. At the same time, others fear that the work will not disappear.

no way

Some people have been able to reach through chartered flights. At the same time, other people have reached the UAE after spending 14 days in other countries. However, despite this, there are a large number of people who do not have such means. Amitav from Calcutta told the Khaleej Times he visited his mother in April. He was about to return via Uzbekistan, but from there, flights were also cut off due to the delta variant.

fear of visa expiration

George from Kerala had come on vacation and is now stuck here. He said the money is not available without work, but the rent has to be paid for things like rent, electric bill, water, gas, internet. Likewise, Siddhartha had come for his sister’s wedding. Now her family is stuck here and her job is in jeopardy. There are also people who came to India on a visa and its border is now expiring.