India-UAE flight latest update Etihad Airways will resume flights from India to UAE from August 7: Good news: UAE flights from India are about to start, please know who can return to their country

India-UAE flight latest update Etihad Airways will resume flights from India to UAE from August 7

Flights will depart from India to UAEAirline has published a list of rules, service will initially start from some cities in Abu Dhabi

Flights to the United Arab Emirates from select Indian cities will resume from August 7. This information was given in the Khazil Times report. Etihad Airways of the United Arab Emirates said flights to Abu Dhabi from some Indian cities will resume operations from August 7, according to the report.

From which cities the service will start

In this sequence, from August 10, the airline will begin flights from three other Indian cities to the United Arab Emirates. At the same time, flights will also be launched from three cities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for transit passengers. Etihad said on its website that between August 7 and 9, the airline will start services from Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Trivandrum and New Delhi.

10 days of quarantine will be necessary

After that, flights will start from Ahmedabad (for transit only), Hyderabad and Mumbai in India from August 10. Flights will also be operated from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad in Pakistan, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Colombo in Sri Lanka. All passengers will need to be in quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in Abu Dhabi. During this period, it will be mandatory for passengers to wear a tracking bracelet.

The Kovid test will be done several times

The airline said on its website that all passengers will also need to undergo a PCR test on days four and eight. It is mandatory to obtain approval from the Federal Identity and Citizenship Authority (ICA) to travel. Passengers must have a negative PCR test result no more than 48 hours before the flight. This test must be performed from an authorized laboratory in the main city and the result must have a QR code for verification. A Kovid-19 rapid test will also need to be performed four hours before boarding.

who will be allowed to return

Travelers returning to the UAE must have valid proof of residency and proof of having received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the UAE at least 14 days prior to travel. Certain categories of people will be allowed to return without being vaccinated. This includes medical workers, teachers in the UAE, students, patients in treatment in the UAE, residents in special circumstances, and employees working for federal or local government agencies. These new categories are different from previous exemptions granted to UAE citizens, diplomatic missions, official delegations and golden visa holders.