India Vietnam News: India, China will despise the dragon on the way to the China-Pakistan friend! – Virtual summit of PM Narendra Modi in India with his Vietnamese counterpart amid Ladakh stalemate and South China Sea tension

Strong points:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Shuan Phook hold virtual meetings, the two countries are vigorously faced with aggressive behavior from China in Ladakh and the South China Sea. Ship agreements can be made by Hanoi / New Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Shuan Phook hold a virtual meeting on Monday as they vigorously confront China’s aggressive behavior in Ladakh and the South China Sea. At the meeting, the two countries could reach an agreement on $ 100 million patrol ships made in India. It can also be a strategy for dealing with the Chinese dragon. Let us know how Vietnam can help India defeat the dragon …

Experts in international affairs say that while China has continuously carried the message to America by conducting exercises in the South China Sea, it is now having an impact on its neighboring countries. For this reason, Vietnam and India are now reuniting in the face of Chinese aggression. He said that these two countries together can give an appropriate response to the infamous friend of China and Pakistan.

‘Vietnam informs India about Chinese bombers’

China has deployed its highly lethal H-6J bomber in the South China Sea on Woody Island adjacent to Vietnam. Vietnam is very angry with this. Vietnam said this bomber is not only a violation of Vietnam’s sovereignty, but may create a crisis for peace in the region. It is said that Vietnam’s Ambassador Pham Sanh Chou recently met Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and told him about the growing tension in the South China Sea. Now the prime ministers of the two countries have a virtual meeting.

Professor Carlyle Thayer of the New South Wales Defense Force Academy in Australia told the South China Morning Post that the visit of the Vietnamese Ambassador is very important. He said Vietnam had informed India of the deployment of bomber planes. Vietnam wants to gain political support against China. Vietnam’s foreign affairs expert Huynch Tam Song said that through its contacts with India, Vietnam has shown that it not only enjoys India’s support, but also supports India’s request. India of free movement in the South China Sea. .

China, Pakistan maintain Indo-Vietnamese friendship

Song said strengthening India’s defense relationship with Vietnam will send a message to China at the right time. Mohan Malik, a researcher at the US Department of Defense, says the friendship between India and Vietnam is a response to relations between China and Pakistan. He said that the way China and Pakistan coordinate against India and the military act, the same way New Delhi and Hanoi inform each other against the dragon. Just as Pakistan wants China to have a strong military presence in the Indian Ocean, Vietnam wants the Indian Navy to increase its presence in the South China Sea.

India and Vietnam depend to a large extent on Russian arms. They can help each other in this area. Mohan Malik says India and Vietnam can help each other by exchanging intelligence on the Chinese navy. India is helping the Vietnamese oil sector. India can further expand its role in extracting oil and gas from the South China Sea.