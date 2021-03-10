indian american vanita gupta: vanita gupta regrets Comments: sorry about vanita gupta comment

World

bcfadmin March 10, 2021
Vanita Gupta, who was nominated for a senior position in the U.S. Department of Justice by U.S. President Joe Biden, has expressed regret for her harsh remarks on social media over the years.

