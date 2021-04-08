Indian Army Chief’s Visit to Bangladesh: Indian Army Chief MM Narwane, Bangladesh, visit Latest Updates, Strategy Will Be Developed Against China In Indian Ocean: Indian Army Chief , MM Narwane, arrives in Dhaka to defend Bangladesh against China

Dhaka

Indian Army Chief General MM Narwane has arrived for a 5-day visit to Dhaka amid growing Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean. Upon arriving in Dhaka, he was greeted by an honor guard. During this time, he met with the Bangladesh Air Force and Naval Chiefs and also discussed bilateral relations. Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh, the arrival of the army chief in Dhaka is described as very important.

Indian army chief to stay in Dhaka for 5 days

General Narwane also paid tribute to the martyrs of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War in Dhaka. He came to Bangladesh for a five-day visit with the aim of further strengthening the close ties between the armed forces of the two countries. Narwane arrived in Dhaka at the invitation of Bangladeshi Army General Aziz Ahmed. A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the neighboring country.

Meeting with the Chief of the Bangladesh Navy and Air Force

The Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) said on Twitter that General Narwane had met with Admiral Mr. Shaheen Iqbal, chief of the Bangladeshi Navy, and discussed various topics with him. of mutual interest. After a conversation with Admiral Iqbal, the head of the Indian army met with the acting chief of the country’s air force.

The two countries will strengthen their mutual relations

In another tweet, ADG PI said General Narwane had met with Vice Air Marshal M Abul Bashar, who is also the acting chief of the Bangladesh Air Force. They discussed the themes of bilateral defense cooperation. The Directorate of Supplementary Public Information tweeted that General Narwane paid tribute to the martyrs of the freedom struggle on Shikha Anirban on the first day of his five-day visit today.

Indo-US, engaged in attempt to unite Bangladesh, will be over China in Indian Ocean

It is said that General Narwane will also attend the closing ceremony of Shanti Agrasena, a joint military exercise taking place from April 4 to 12 under the auspices of the United Nations. General Narwane will meet with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momin on April 11. The army chief can also visit the Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi where he will pay homage to the father of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s proximity to China is increasing

Bangladesh’s attitude changed a bit after Sheikh Hasina became Prime Minister again. Now he is interested in the Infra projects in China. Bangladesh awarded the contract for the Sylhet airport terminal to the Chinese company last year. While Sylhet is adjacent to the northeastern border of India and is considered a sensitive area. With his help, China planned to keep tabs on the entire northeastern region of India.

China wants to make its presence in the Bay of Bengal

China wants to make its presence in the Bay of Bengal to surround India. This is why the military coup in Myanmar has been criticized by the whole world, but China has favored the Myanmar army at every step. He vetoed a resolution criticizing the Myanmar military at the United Nations Security Council and the Human Rights Council. Aung Sang Suu Kyi’s government did not approve of China’s plans, affecting China’s dream of reaching Bangladesh.

Meeting with the Chhattisgarh: Government question of kidnapped CRPF wife jawan – Rakeshwar has been missing since April 3, why no action has been taken to date

China invested $ 26 billion in Bangladesh

Significantly, China has invested $ 26 billion in Bangladesh, while pledging to invest $ 38 billion. With this, Bangladesh has joined the countries where China has invested the most in infrastructure. Bangladesh imports around $ 15 billion from China. While the price of goods exported from Bangladesh to China is much lower than that of imports.

China made 97% of Bangladesh products tax exempt

China, which plays economic diplomacy with India’s neighbors, has announced the removal of the tax on 97% of Bangladesh products. This huge announcement from China was described by Gadgad Bangladesh diplomats as a milestone in Beijing-Dhaka relations. Bangladesh’s foreign ministry said 97 percent of commodities, including fishing and leather products, have been exempt from Chinese tariffs.