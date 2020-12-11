Indian Army: Grand reception of Indian Army General Narwane in UAE, growing concern of ‘Kangal’ in Pakistan – Indian Army General Manoj Mukund Naravane receives great welcome in UAE, Pakistan worries

Pakistan has become restless due to the big reception from Indian Army General MM Narwane during a six-day visit to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Pakistan is concerned that India may hijack its biggest vending machines, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, from Islamabad. Until now, Pakistan has held money under the pretext of providing military aid to these two countries. However, in recent times there has been a lot of bitterness in the relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

General Narwane meets with UAE army chief

According to the Indian Army, General Narwane met with Major General Saleh Mohammad Saleh Al Amiri, Commander of the United Arab Emirates Land Forces and General Staff. Meanwhile, the main issues of mutual interest and defense cooperation between the two officials were also discussed. This is the first visit by an Indian army chief to two strategically important Gulf countries.

General Narwane greeted by the guard of honor

The Indian Army said General Narwane was greeted by the Honor Guard at Land Forces Headquarters in the United Arab Emirates. After which he laid a wreath at Martyrs Point. The Indian Army’s Additional Director General of Public Information said in a tweet on Friday that the army chief had met with Army and Staff Commander Major General Saleh Mohammad Saleh Al Amiri and discussed matters of mutual interest and security cooperation.

Army chief visits UAE military schools

The statement said General Narwane also visited the Institute of Land Forces, the infantry school and the armor school. The visit of the Army Chief of Staff to the United Arab Emirates aims to further strengthen bilateral defense cooperation. His visit shows the growing relationship between the two countries and it is hoped that this will open up new dimensions of cooperation in defense and security. J

This visit by the chief of the Indian army is important

General Narwane’s visit comes at a time when rapid developments are changing in the Gulf region and in this context many Arab countries have normalized their relations with Israel. The tour takes place amid the situation created after the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear weapons scientist, Mohsin Fakhrizadeh. Pakistan, along with China, patrols between the Gulf of Hormuz and the Gulf of Aden. In such a situation, India is also preparing to increase its strength in the region with the help of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Army chief Narwane to visit Saudi Arabia on December 13

According to official information, the army chief will visit Saudi Arabia from December 13 to 14. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar visited Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates a few days before General Narwane’s visit to the Gulf region.