Indian-born MP Dr Gaurav Sharma made history by swearing in Sanskrit

Prime Minister Jasinda Ardern’s party broke all records with an overwhelming majority in the New Zealand election. At the same time, Dr Gaurav Sharma, of Indian descent, was sworn in as a member of the country’s parliament and made history during this time. Dr Sharma from Hamirpur was sworn in in Sanskrit, after which he made headlines. He is the second ruler of the world to have taken the oath in Sanskrit on foreign soil.

Victory obtained

Sharma of the Labor Party defeated Tim Masindo of the National Party by 4,386 votes. Previously, he also participated in the 2017 election. He says he considers himself lucky when he represents people. Sharma joined the party as a volunteer in 2014 after becoming interested in politics.

The question of racism is important

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, he said that people in the Indian community were very interested in politics. Regarding the response received on his election, he said some people are angry but have a lot of support. He said apartheid is everywhere and it is necessary to shed light on what people do not want to face.

The family came to New Zealand

Sharma’s father, Girdhar Sharma, is an executive engineer in the state electricity department and mother Purnima Sharma is a housewife. He studied up to the fourth grade in Hamirpur and in Dharamshala until the seventh grade. His father then moved to New Zealand with the family. Taking inspiration from his mother, he went into the medical line and then entered student politics.