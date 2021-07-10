Indian Consulate in Kandahar: Closure of Indian Consulate in Kandahar, Afghanistan amid Taliban fighting

Kabul

The Taliban have announced an increase in their grip on the needle stick injury since the US military left Afghanistan. Russia’s Taliban on Friday claimed control of 85% of the country’s territory. In such a situation, given the situation, India has decided to close its consulate in Kandahar for the time being.

According to The Hindu report, at least 50 diplomats and security personnel from the Indo-Tibetan border police were brought back to Delhi by sending a special Indian Air Force flight. The newspaper quoted government sources as saying the move was taken as a precautionary measure. In fact, the Taliban may also be targeting Kandahar, which was once its headquarters.

Intensified war will be in danger

If that happens, then his war with the Afghan army and security forces could escalate. According to sources, due to the apprehension of danger to Indian personnel as the war escalated in the city, it was decided to withdraw them in advance to ensure their safety.

At present, the Indian Embassy in Kabul and the Consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif in Balkh Province are open. Officials say those officers will be fired when the situation improves. Some people may even be sent to the Kabul embassy. Authorities are not confirming the Taliban’s claim of possession of much of the country, but Kandahar is still at risk of severing contact with other areas.

Taliban capture major cities

Earlier, local Afghan officials admitted that the Islamic city of Khala, important for trade on the border between Afghanistan and Iran, had also been captured by the Taliban. Along with Islam Kala, the city of Torghundi adjacent to Turkmenistan also came under Taliban control. Both towns are part of the province of Herat. With this, the Taliban occupied its borders with Iran, Turkmenistan, China, Tajikistan and Pakistan, according to Ariana News.